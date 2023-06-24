Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,091,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AGG stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.