Raymond James & Associates Has $215.16 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.48% of Kimberly-Clark worth $215,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KMB opened at $136.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

