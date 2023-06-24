Raymond James & Associates Has $304.42 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,643 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $304,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

