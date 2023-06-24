Raymond James & Associates Has $358.09 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 58,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $358,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.