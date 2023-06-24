Raymond James & Associates Has $971.19 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,513,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $971,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $822.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $720.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.