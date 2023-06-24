Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of American Tower worth $262,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $186.03 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.