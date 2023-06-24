Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Mastercard worth $443,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $379.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.