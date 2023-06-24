Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,799 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $241,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $68.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

