Raymond James & Associates Sells 150,796 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.87% of Marathon Petroleum worth $522,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

