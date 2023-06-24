Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,639 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $224,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $484.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average of $370.03. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.