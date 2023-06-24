Raymond James & Associates Sells 81,752 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Walmart were worth $606,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,585,049 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

