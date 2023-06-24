Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $143,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 149,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

