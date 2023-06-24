Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $118.92 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,279 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $118,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

