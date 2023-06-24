Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $201.31 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Devon Energy worth $201,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

