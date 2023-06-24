Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $390.54 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $390,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $276.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average of $241.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.