Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $179,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

