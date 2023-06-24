Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 129,160 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.95% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $115,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

