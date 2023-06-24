Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 82,347 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Chubb worth $253,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,751,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

