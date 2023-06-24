Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of TJX Companies worth $131,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

