Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,872 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $363,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $210.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

