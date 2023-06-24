Raymond James Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,300.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,066.93.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,043.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,017.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,719.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,233.61 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

