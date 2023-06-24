Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

