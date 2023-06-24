ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,008.48 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 401.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and $1,008.48 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 440.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00294397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

