Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.56.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Repligen Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average of $170.32. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

