Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $933,420.90

Request (REQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Request has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $81.32 million and approximately $933,420.90 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,733.07 or 1.00009401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08029141 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,989,009.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

