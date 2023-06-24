Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,198,000 after acquiring an additional 713,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after acquiring an additional 366,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,884,000 after buying an additional 76,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 1.7 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

ROIC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

