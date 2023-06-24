Reviewing Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. ArcBest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ArcBest pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArcBest has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mullen Group and ArcBest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 11.72 ArcBest $5.16 billion 0.40 $298.21 million $11.82 7.22

Profitability

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. ArcBest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mullen Group and ArcBest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A ArcBest 5.89% 27.05% 12.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Group and ArcBest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Group 0 3 1 1 2.60 ArcBest 1 0 6 0 2.71

Mullen Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.07, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. ArcBest has a consensus target price of $115.56, suggesting a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Mullen Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than ArcBest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Mullen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ArcBest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ArcBest beats Mullen Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet linehaul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. It also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over-the-road, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to do-it-yourself' consumer, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside repair solutions and vehicle maintenance management services for commercial and private fleets through a network of third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

