Reviewing SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Antibe Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SCYNEXIS and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 268.42%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS -1,648.61% -875.77% -77.67% Antibe Therapeutics N/A -42.89% -26.23%

Volatility & Risk

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Antibe Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $5.53 million 18.81 -$62.81 million ($1.93) -1.48 Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 2.46 -$19.99 million N/A N/A

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats SCYNEXIS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Its lead compound is Otenaproxesul, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating post-operative pain, migraine, dysmenorrhea, traumatic injury, dental pain, and gout that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. In addition, the company's products comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for acute pain. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

