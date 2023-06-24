Reviewing Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) & Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) and Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Questor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 0 1 5 0 2.83 Questor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Questor Technology has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 80.56%. Given Questor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Questor Technology is more favorable than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions $1.41 billion 3.14 $61.70 million $0.38 67.05 Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A $0.14 5.07

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Questor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Questor Technology. Questor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Questor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 3.84% 11.53% 5.97% Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Questor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions beats Questor Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names. The company also provides flow systems products, comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarm, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the Aquaflush, AquaSense, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water products, such as dispensing and filtration products. It serves higher education, healthcare, retail, restaurant, hospitality, education, government, and fire protection markets. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc., an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc. and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc. in September 1995. Questor Technology Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

