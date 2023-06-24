Ripio Credit Network Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $820,123.82 and approximately $10,437.96 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,498.21 or 0.99932639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

