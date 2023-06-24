Robert Dennehy Sells 3,250 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 781,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

