Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

