RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.46

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €40.46 ($43.98) and traded as high as €40.66 ($44.20). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €40.43 ($43.95), with a volume of 1,153,207 shares trading hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

