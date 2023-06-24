Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.92

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.92 and last traded at $108.89, with a volume of 298049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.46.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,776,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

