Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Holdings Cut by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of R traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

