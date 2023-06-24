SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Shares Up 1.6%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €11.72 ($12.74) and last traded at €11.68 ($12.70). 78,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.50 ($12.50).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.40.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

