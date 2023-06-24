Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.85. 352,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,892. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.