Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Down 5.3%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

