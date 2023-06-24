Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,716,507.96 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $2,716,507.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 972,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,704,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

Stock Down 5.6 %

IOT stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

