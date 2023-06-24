Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,315,492.28 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $2,315,492.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,195,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,322. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13,691.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

