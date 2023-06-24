Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $284.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.08.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

