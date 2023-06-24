Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.29 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 64% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and approximately $21,884.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.68 or 0.06158575 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,382,966,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,362,379,807 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

