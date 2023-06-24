Scharf Investments LLC Buys 112,864 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,864 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $116,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

ATVI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 6,735,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,683. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.