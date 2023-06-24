Scharf Investments LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.14 on Friday, hitting $484.72. 4,481,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.03. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

