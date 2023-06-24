Scharf Investments LLC Has $141.98 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491,001 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up approximately 4.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $141,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 9,864,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

