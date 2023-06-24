Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 27,152 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 7.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of McKesson worth $243,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,127. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.37 and a fifty-two week high of $419.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

