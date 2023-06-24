Scharf Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.70. 1,324,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,860. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average is $227.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

