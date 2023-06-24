Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Approximately 73,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 156,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Scotgold Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53.

About Scotgold Resources

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. It also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

