Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 11.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

