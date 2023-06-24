Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Semtech Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

