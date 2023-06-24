Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.
Semtech Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
